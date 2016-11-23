WEDNESDAY UPDATE TO WATER EMERGENCIES IN COFFEYVILLE AND INDEPENDENCE

HERE IS THE LATEST SITUATION CONFRONTING THE CITY OF INDEPENDENCE AND THE CITY OF COFFEYVILLE REGARDING ITS WATER EMERGENCY . . .

(6:30 P.M., WEDNESDAY) — Effective at 8 p.m. today, the City of Coffeyville is declaring a Stage 3 Water Emergency. What a water emergency means is all non-essential use of water is prohibited. All restaurants and delis, car washes and laundromats are to close. Residents are to limit water to life sustaining use only – drinking, medical needs and food preparation. The City is still waiting on results from KDHE from testing of the Verdigris River. The current water supply is safe to drink. Plans are being finalized for bottled water distribution to take place Thursday morning. Details to follow.



• At 6:15 p.m., the Independence City Commission concluded its second emergency meeting of the day to address the water emergency stemming from the release of chemicals in the Airosol Company fire in Neodesha on Tuesday.

• The Independence City Commission has asked all customers of the Independence city water system and rural water districts that also receive city water to cease all water consumption and usage except for life-sustaining activities. Life-sustaining activities have been defined as any event that is needed to prolong life, such as medical needs (kidney dialysis, etc.). The City of Independence water treatment plant stopped receiving water from the Verdigris River as of 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Rural water districts that receive water from the City of Independence include Montgomery County Rural Water Districts #1, #4 and #8; and Montgomery Consolidated Rural Water District #1.

• The Cities of Caney and Cherryvale are not impacted by the water emergency because they receive water from other sources than the Verdigris River.

• For now, the chief concern for the City of Independence is not the level of contamination within the Verdigris River, which is the city’s lone water source, but that the available water within the city’s distribution system could fall below safe pressure levels. If the pressure within the water distribution system falls below 20 psi, then a boil order would be triggered, and multiple tests would have to be initiated on a daily basis to determine the safety of the water supply. Such testing and boiling could take as long as five days. That’s why city officials are adamant that all water consumption cease immediately so that the existing water supply within the distribution system can remain pressurized above 20 psi.

• The first set of test results taken from the Fall River at Neodesha were announced at the meeting. The test results showed chemical contamination levels that were five times the allowed limit. Those test results were taken from water samples taken at Neodesha. City officials learned that water samples were also taken from the Verdigris River in Independence today (the Fall River joins the Verdigris River south of Neodesha), but those test results will not be released until Thursday morning. City officials said at the meeting that the chemical contaminants at Neodesha may be diluted to some degree by the time the water flows to Independence. However, the testing of those samples hinges on when the samples were taken, the flow of water in the river, and the release of water upstream. The U.S. Corps of Engineers, which operates the release of water from federal reservoirs, has been involved in the discussions to determine if any release from Toronto Reservoir, which feeds the Fall River, would assist in the dilution of those chemical contaminants.

• Until the next set of test results arrive on Thursday, Independence city officials believe the water consumption limitations will be in place for a prolonged period, perhaps through the next several days and into the weekend. However, the water emergency is being described “as a fluid situation” and can change based on test results and water treatment solutions recommended by the EPA and KDHE.

• Gov. Sam Brownback issued an emergency disaster declaration today that will allow for the Kansas National Guard to assist the impacted areas and also allow for the arrival of bottled water. Free bottled water is available to Independence residents at two locations tonight: ICC West parking lot on West Main Street, and at the parking lot of the Independence City Hall temporary site on Laurel Street. Additionally, non-potable water is available at the Independence CIty Hall temporary site. The non-potable water can be used for flushing toilets. Individuals must bring their own containers, such as buckets or small tanks, for filling the non-potable water.

Other water distribution locations will be announced on Thursday.

• The Kansas National Guard is in Montgomery and Wilson counties to assist with the water emergency. In Montgomery County, the Guard is operating a reverse osmosis apparatus at Elk City Lake to assist in the production of water. The Guard also is helping with the delivery of bottled water.

• Independence city officials learned that city staff was working with the Montgomery County Rural Water District #2 for a secondary water source. That rural water district, which covers an area south of Independence, is fed by Big Hill Lake and is not impacted by the water emergency. Staff from both the City of Independence and the rural water district were developing a plan to reverse a connection and allow some rural water to flow into the City’s water system. If that is a success, the additional water would not be used for consumption but merely to maintain the city’s water pressure at above 20 psi.

• The City of Independence has designated a special telephone number that is staffed by city staff 24 hours a day. That telephone number — 620-332-2500 — is to be used solely for information regarding the water emergency in Independence. Persons should not contact 911 to inquire about water emergency information.

• Volunteers are needed to help deliver bottled water to homebound residents. Persons interested in helping with the delivery of water should call 620-332-2500.

• A countywide burn ban has been instituted through Monday. No outdoor burning, including outdoor grilling or fire pits, will be allowed. The burn ban is being put into effect to deter any threat of outdoor fires, which, obviously, would require existing water supplies to extinguish.