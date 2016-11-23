CITY OF INDEPENDENCE TELLS RESIDENTS: DO NOT USE ANY WATER EXCEPT FOR LIFE-SUSTAINING ACTIVITIES

(11:15 a.m., Wednesday) The Independence City Commission this morning declared the fullest stage of its water emergency plan, which calls for all water usage to stop within Independence city (and Montgomery County Rural Water Districts #1, #4 and #8 and Montgomery County Rural Water District #1) fed by the Independence city water treatment plant) until further notice today.

The only water consumption permitted will be life-sustaining activities, such as persons who require water for medical needs, such as kidney dialysis.

The City of Independence stopped the intake of raw water from the Verdigris River this morning at 4 a.m. so that state water regulators can evaluate the chemical content of the water supply. Because the only available treated water is within the water distribution system, city commissioners agreed to stop all water consumption except for life-sustaining activities. The chemical content was being evaluated after a fire at the Airosol Company in Neodesha on Tuesday allowed the release of chemicals, through water runoff and air, into the Fall and Verdigris rivers.

State water regulators hope to have a more definitive determination of chemical content in the Verdigris River later today and will report that information to the city commission at a meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., today at the municipal court room in the temporary Independence city hall.

Because water consumption is being stopped, all food establishments are being told to make alternate plans to their food services. Industries also are being told to stop water consumption for the manufacture of their products.

Also at the meeting this morning:

• Independence city officials said potable and non-potable water is being brought to Independence later today and will be distributed to local residents. The ICC West parking lot and the temporary Independence City Hall parking lot on Laurel Street will serve as distribution sites for that water. The exact time of when the water will arrive has not been determined but will be made available through social media and other media outlets.

• City officials encouraged Independence residents to find alternate sites for Thanksgiving Day meals because of the water limitations. City manager Micky Webb said residents should find alternate sites that are not located in the Neodesha, Independence and Coffeyville areas — towns that are served by the Fall and Verdigris rivers.

• More than 40 people from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and Gov. Sam Brownback’s office, have been working since yesterday to determine the water situation in Neodesha, Independence and Coffeyville. Four large barrels of Verdigris River water were taken to laboratories in Kansas City and Tulsa this morning for further evaluation.

• The Independence City Commission will meet again at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday to receive an update on the water situation from local and state authorities. The meeting will be held at the municipal court room in the temporary Independence City Hall on Laurel street.