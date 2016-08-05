Independence city manager describes mold strains, relocation of city offices

MORE INFORMATION RELEASED ABOUT INDEPENDENCE CITY HALL MOLD ISSUES AND RELOCATION OF CITY OFFICES

This week, Independence leaders received more specific information regarding the types of health concerns that have been identified through medical testing. Independence City Manager Micky Webb explained that employees filing complaints underwent RAST (radioallergosorbent) mold profile testing to identify the substances potentially causing their illnesses. As a result, the employees tested positive for six mold strains, Webb said.

Webb further explained the mold exposure is believed to have occurred within City Hall because the employees developed symptoms while in the building, but the symptoms resolved after a period of time outside of the building. Additionally, he said, untested mold growth is visible on multiple surfaces in the building’s interior, including on walls, air conditioning units, air vents and other areas.

In evaluating the safety of the facility, Webb said, a professional environmental consulting company has been engaged. After an on-site inspection, a company representative concurred with the decision to vacate the premises.

“The environmental consultants have advised the city that relocation of City Hall services will provide the safest alternative to protect employee health and to minimize public exposure,” Webb said.

“We know we have a problem, which has now been confirmed through medical testing and the evaluation by environmental consultants,” Webb said. “However, we don’t yet know the entire scope of the problem. Therefore, we are taking every precaution to avoid future health risks to our employees and our citizens who do business at City Hall.”

Over the next several days, city departments will relocate operations to temporary quarters in the former Mercy Hospital facility (“Building D”) at 811 W. Laurel. The Independence Police Department, currently located in the basement of City Hall, will be the first department to move, followed by other city services in a phased process. All departments currently housed at City Hall are expected to be operational in Building D by August 12, Webb said, with the exception of the 911 dispatch center, which will transition to a mobile unit outside of City Hall for the next several weeks to allow time for installation of a new 911 communications system at the Laurel Street location. Webb emphasized that there will be no disruption of any emergency services during the relocation process.

All other departments within City Hall will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 10 and 11, to allow staff to complete the relocation. The regular city commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, will be conducted as scheduled.

Once City Hall is vacated, Webb said, city leaders and commissioners will evaluate the next steps. He noted the city’s legal counsel advises the city engage an environmental consultant to help address next steps related to the building concerns.

As the relocation plan continues to develop, Webb said, more detailed information will be shared with the community on how to access city departments, as well as information on the status of the City Hall building. Citizens are, encouraged to continue to watch local newspapers and frequently visit the city’s Facebook page – facebook.com/IndependenceKS – and website – independenceks.gov – for developing information.