Peck, Knox defeated in primary election; Goddard, Dierks, Gettler, Blex are winners

(EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous posting indicating Virgil Peck was the winner in the Kansas Senate, 15th District, was in error due to final ballots not being counted by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office. Even though the Secretary of State indicated via its website that all precincts in the 15th District had been accounted for in the polling, the actual ballots had not yet been finalized. The story below is an update to the earlier posting).

Virgil Peck, a Republican from Havana who is one of the more conservative members of the Kansas Legislature, was defeated in the Republican nomination for the Kansas Senate, 15th District, on Tuesday.

Peck lost the 15th District GOP nomination to Dan Goddard of Parsons. Goddard received 3,469 votes, or 51 percent, to Peck’s 3,302 votes, or 49 percent.

The 15th District includes most of Montgomery County and Labette County and all of Neosho County.

The difference in the race is 167 votes. Each county will count provisional ballots next week. However, its unknown if there are enough provisional ballots cast to render a change in the Peck-Goddard race. Provisional ballots are cast whenever a voter’s place of residency or voter registration is questionable at the polling site.

If Goddard clinches the nomination with the provisional ballots, he will face Chuck Schmidt, an Independence Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Peck-Goddard race was one of several hot races in Tuesday’s primary election. The other hotly-contested battle saw State Sen. Forrest Knox, R-Altoona, defeated in his re-election bid. Knox, whose district includes the Elk City area, lost his Republican reelection bid to Bruce Givens of El Dorado. Givens won the 14th District Republican nomination with 6,392 votes, or 52 percent, compared to Knox’s 5,804 votes, or 48 percent.

Givens will now face Mark Pringle, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election. Pringle defeated Carl Shay Jr., in a narrow fight for the Democrat nomination. Pringle had 1,163 votes, or 55 percent, while Shay earned 968 votes, or 45 percent.

The difference in the Shay-Pringle fight is 225 votes. Provisional ballots, which will be counted next week in each county, could yield a change in that race.

In another legislative race of local interest, Doug Blex, a rural Independence Republican, won the GOP nomination for the Kansas House of Representatives, 12th District, by defeating Brad Hall of Independence. Blex received the districtwide Republican total with 1,825 votes, or 61 percent, compared to Hall’s 1,173 votes, or 39 percent.

Blex will now face Democrat Party nominee Jean Kurtis Schodorf of Sedan for the 12th District general election on Nov. 8.

In other contested races in the area, Montgomery County Sheriff Robert Dierks is assured a four-year term to his office after winning the Republican nomination. Dierks defeated Sherlene Stroud by a 2,461 to 481 margin. Dierks will be uncontested in the Nov 8 general election.

Jeffrey Gettler will be the next judge in the 14th Judicial District, which includes Montgomery and Chautauqua counties. Gettler, an Independence attorney, defeated Robert Latin, also an Independence attorney, for the Republican nomination. Gettler received 2,239 votes, or 63 percent, compared to Lattin’s 1,323 votes, or 37 percent.

Gettler will be uncontested in the Nov. 8 general election.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF

* Robert Dierks: 2461

Sherlene Stroud: 481

14th JUDICIAL DISTRICT JUDGE

(Montgomery County):

Jeffrey Gettler: 1767

Robert Lattin: 1079

(Chautauqua County):

Jeffrey Gettler: 472

Robert Lattin: 244

TOTAL (Montgomery and Chautauqua counties)

* Jeffrey Gettler: 2239

Robert Lattin: 1323