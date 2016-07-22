One year later: how private interest, local decisions influenced Independence’s changing medical scene

Editor’s foreword: The headline in the July 23, 2015 issue of the Montgomery County Chronicle read, “Letter of intent: CRMC to buy Mercy Hospital.” Much has happened since that story was written. Not only did the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Mercy letter of intent dissolve, so, too, did Mercy Hospital. The Mercy Health System closed its Independence hospital in October 2015, leaving the community devoid of hospital or emergency services. Since then, several area medical entities, including CRMC, St. John Health System/Jane Phillips Medical Center, Labette Health and Wilson Medical Center have expanded their primary care clinics in Independence. Labette Health has announced plans to build a 17,000 square feet facility that will include its primary care clinics but also an emergency department. Meanwhile, Independence city taxpayers became owners of the former Mercy Hospital facility in a deal that solidified St. John Health System’s presence in the community.

That agreement evolved into a lawsuit filed by Labette Health against Kansas Department of Health and Environment for issuing a memorandum of understanding that allows Oklahoma-based St. John Health System to receive a higher rate of reimbursement from Medicaid/Medicare for radiology and imaging services in Independence — without providing emergency care services in the community.

That lawsuit was rejected by a Shawnee County district court last week. However, it was viewed widely, especially those in the legal and medical communities who kept an eye on the changing medical scene in Independence as a harbinger of things to come elsewhere in Kansas hospitals.

This week, Lawrence attorney Max Kautsch prepared the following chronology of events that not only recounts the decisions that were made in the past year but also how those decisions by key stakeholders put the community in its present condition.

And, all of those decisions ultimately have influenced the timely discussions now occurring concerning the future location of the Independence City Hall.

Without a doubt, what has happened in Independence in the past 12 months has been a swift change in a community’s identity and a community’s reach of vital services. Healthcare has changed. The community has changed. And, others across Kansas are watching Independence to see what happens next.

It should be remembered that the bulk of all discussions concerning the future use of Mercy Hospital in 2015 were handled behind closed doors, pursuant to confidentiality agreements signed by medical providers and the City of Independence. Kautsch’s recreation of events was taken from news accounts that reported on the few public announcements and public decisions regarding Independence’s changing healthcare scene.

Kautsch’s initial story is fully footnoted. However, the Montgomery County Chronicle has removed those footnotes for the sake of space.

The full story will be printed in its entirety — with footnotes — at the Chronicle’s website at www.taylornews.org. — Andy Taylor, editor

AN ANALYSIS BY MAX KAUTSCH, attorney

When Mercy Hospital in Independence closed its doors in October 2015, it was national news partly because the city, with a population of around 9,500, became the largest in the state without emergency services.

Mercy made its intentions apparent more than a year earlier, and members of the community voiced concern. Local government officials began looking for a way to bring emergency services to town, including assisting Mercy negotiate with other healthcare providers to purchase Mercy’s assets.

When those negotiations failed, Labette County Medical Center, a Kansas healthcare organization already operating a clinic in Independence, proposed expanding those services to include an emergency room.

But instead of acting on that proposal or any other that would result in emergency services for Independence, local government officials abruptly changed course and said residents who need such care should go to a Bartlesville, Okla., hospital—the Jane Phillips Medical Center owned by St. John Health System—a 40-minute drive away.

Shortly after first stating publicly that Jane Phillips was a viable destination for emergency services, the City acquired the Mercy Hospital facilities as a result of city commission action still making news months later.

Then, the City leased the facilities to St. John for use as an outpatient clinic rather than as an emergency room.

The lease agreement also precluded the City from financially supporting any other healthcare provider’s attempt to bring emergency services to town as long as St. John operates there.

In spite of those obstacles, Labette Health initiated plans for an emergency room in Independence in March of 2016 to meet continued demand for hospital and emergency services.

However, that facility will not open until the summer of 2017, at the earliest. Until then, Independence will be without local emergency services.

Meanwhile, St. John, which is part of Ascension Health, a Missouri-based corporation describing itself as the “nation’s largest nonprofit health system and the world’s largest Catholic health system,” is now a key player in the Independence health care market. An agreement signed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will allow the St. John clinic, as soon as July 1, 2016, to receive substantially increased Medicare payments for imaging outpatient services at the clinic. Ordinarily, a clinic would be eligible for such increased revenues only if it were connected with a hospital with emergency services in Kansas. However, the agreement signed by KDHE will allow St. John to gain the increased Medicare payments without incurring the expense of providing costly emergency services in the state. Labette Health has filed a lawsuit to void the agreement, arguing in part that the agreement gives St. John a competitive advantage over Kansas healthcare providers who are required by law to provide needed emergency care before they can qualify to receive increased Medicare payments for other services, but a Shawnee County district court recently rejected Labette’s position.

Even so, the developments in Independence illuminate how the availability of health care can be influenced by local politics, competition among hospitals in static or declining markets, and prospects for enhanced hospital revenues for those willing to take advantage of the highly complex state and federal laws, regulations and public policy governing health care.

Mercy Hospital prepares for exit from Independence

Mercy Hospital had operated in Independence since 1910, but its parent company initiated a review of the facility, called “discernment,” in the spring 2014 with an eye toward “divesting itself” of its assets in Independence. To do so, Mercy negotiated with fellow Catholic organizations, including St. John.

However, Mercy failed to come to terms with St. John, so it began negotiations in the spring of 2015 with southeast Kansas healthcare provider Coffeyville Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to acquire Mercy’s Independence assets, including the emergency room.

In the summer of 2015, negotiations between the two healthcare providers stalled, and Mercy sought the City’s assistance.

Intent on retaining local emergency services, Independence city commissioners voted unanimously “to issue $3 million in bonds…for the purpose of retaining health care services in Independence” and appointed a committee to “look after the best interests of Independence” in the negotiations.

The bonds would issue only on the condition that Independence retain a “degree of health care services” in town, “including emergency or immediate care.”

Likewise, the Letter of Intent (LOI) between the parties indicated that the city was willing to spend the $3 million to ensure, among other healthcare-related objectives, the “provision of emergency/immediate care services at the Mercy facility.”

It was clear that city officials, including City Manager Micky Webb, “believed an emergency department was something of utmost importance for Independence,” and that the Mercy facilities would be used for that purpose.

Unfortunately for the citizens of Independence who shared that belief, even though Mercy and CRMC reached a reaching a tentative agreement on July 15, 2015 that would have left emergency services intact at the Mercy Hospital facilities, the parties ended negotiations on Sept. 1, 2015.

When it was announced that the hospitals could not reach an agreement, the Montgomery County Chronicle reported that “major blow was dealt to the Independence community—and to the future of medical coverage in Montgomery County.”

Webb concurred, stating “it’s a very difficult situation for Independence.”

Two days later, Mercy announced it would be closing its Independence inpatient treatment unit and emergency room on Oct. 10, and its remaining facilities would be open no later than the end of 2015.

Citizens were “shocked” by Mercy’s closure. In a piece titled “Closing a hospital, and fearing for the future,” the New York Times reported “the economic cost of losing the hospital could be stark, local officials said. Though there are two other hospitals within a half-hour’s drive, Micky Webb, the city manager, said companies considering coming to Independence often asked whether there was a hospital in town, and that residents felt more secure with one within a few minutes’ reach.”

Local healthcare in flux; Mercy turns to St. John and the City

After failing to make a deal with CRMC, Mercy Hospital officials announced in early September that they would “negotiate solely with St. John Health System for an assumption of Mercy’s clinics and related services,” but not its hospital or emergency room.

The proposal included a taxpayer subsidy from the City in the amount of $2,250,000 to “guarantee its profits.”

In response, the city commission appointed a Healthcare Committee in early October, 2015, that included City Manager Micky Webb, city commissioner Fred Meier, city attorney Jeff Chubb, and Jim Kelly, Mercy Hospital board chairman (and state representative for the legislative district that includes Independence).

The city commission authorized the committee to negotiate only with St. John to develop a “healthcare plan proposal” that “provides the healthcare we think we need now and in the future in the City of Independence.”

On Oct. 9, 2015, the day before Mercy closed its emergency room, the City issued a press release stating it planned to negotiate with Mercy and St. John for the continuation of some services. At the same time, St. John issued a statement on its website that “Mercy leaders have confirmed a preliminary agreement with St. John Health System and the City of Independence to assume operation of local outpatient services.” The proposal by the City and St. John did not include a provision for any emergency services, although “a long-term vision, but not a contractual obligation, called for creation of an emergency department.”

Despite Mercy’s announcement that it would negotiate only with St. John, Labette Health, based in nearby Parsons, planned to pitch the possibility of bringing an emergency room to Independence that the City would own, with the help of the $3 million in bonds previously earmarked for CRMC.

During the month of October 2015, city officials met behind closed doors with administrators from both St. John and Labette Health to discuss both organizations’ positions. On Oct. 21, 2015, Labette Health made its proposal to the city commission for “an emergency department for Independence.” However, the city commission never considered it.

Instead, after a meeting “with St. John/Jane Phillips officials” on Oct. 27, 2016, city manager Webb told a reporter that although he originally believed Independence needed an emergency room, he now believed “it would ‘be a mistake’ for Independence to have a free-standing emergency department.”

That same day, members of the Healthcare Committee, including Kelly and Webb, told the Independence Chamber of Commerce board of directors that the most favorable plan for Independence would favor a relationship with St. John Health System/Jane Phillips Medical Center” because “[t]he the bulk of traffic for medical care already goes south to Bartlesville and Tulsa, where Jane Phillips Medical Center and St. John Health System have a firm hold.”

Despite the Health Care Committee’s sudden efforts to convince the public that local emergency services were no longer necessary, the city commissioners rejected the St. John proposal by a 2-1 vote.

Then-Mayor Leonhard Caflisch explained his vote against by telling a reporter that the city “was looking for a medical provider that could bring an emergency department” and that because St. John is owned by a Missouri corporation, Ascension Health, the proposal did not provide for sufficient “local decision making.”

The other two commissioners, even Meier, who cast the one vote in favor, expressed concern because it included over $2 million in taxpayer subsidies to benefit a “billion dollar corporation.”

After the city rejected the St. John plan, the commission declared the city’s intent to “open negotiations with interested medical providers — including Wilson County Medical Center in Neodesha, Neosho Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Labette Health in Parsons and even St. John Health System — to open an urgent care or emergency department in Independence.”

At the time, “commissioners admitted that prospects would be slim that St. John…would be willing to entertain another proposal for Independence healthcare coverage.”

However, by Nov. 20, 2015, Kelly, a member of the city’s Healthcare Committee and now the former chairman of the board of Mercy, remained in favor of a relationship with Jane Phillips. In various news reports, he cited “the tendency of patients to go out of town for health care. People in Independence are used to traveling to Bartlesville to shop, Kelly said, and the path from Independence to Bartlesville is well worn. When it comes to health care, he added, ‘the grass is always greener someplace else.’”

City negotiates for Mercy property, but not for

emergency services

Sentiment for emergency services at the Mercy Hospital property was so strong on Oct. 29, 2015, that the Independence City Commission rejected a plan for St. John to assume the property because the plan did not include an emergency room. Nevertheless, on Dec. 4, 2015, city officials made a deal for the property that would allow St. John to operate from the Mercy facilities anyway, even though emergency services would not be available there.

That day, the officials negotiated a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Mercy Hospital for the City itself to acquire the Mercy Hospital facilities. The City would then lease portions of them to St. John. The LOI provided that the transfer would occur with a “Restrictive Covenant” that will “remain in place for as long as St. John Health System…operates a multi-specialty clinic and provides laboratory and diagnostic imaging services in the Independence, Kansas community.” The restrictive covenants on the real estate the city received from Mercy allowed for administration of certain healthcare services, but prevented the establishment of an “abortion clinic,” or even a “counseling service” that “recommends…the consideration of abortion” as an option for its patients.

Even though the City had negotiated the LOI, there was still the matter of getting authority from the city commission in order to make the contract effective and acquire the property. In addition to the pushback the City was likely to receive given the proposal did not include the provision of emergency services, it had another problem: the wife of Commissioner Gary Hogsett, the commissioner most likely to join Commissioner Fred Meier and vote for the transfer, was employed as a doctor at Mercy. As such, Hogsett acknowledged that, by law, he had a “substantial interest” in that hospital. If he had a conflict of interest, Hogsett could not legally vote, and without his tiebreaking vote, the transfer was unlikely to go through, as Mayor Leonhard Caflisch was likely to vote against it.

Jeff Chubb, city attorney for Independence, sought to solve the problem by writing a letter to the Attorney General’s Office to get an advisory opinion on the conflict the day before the vote was to take place.

Chubb’s letter advised the Attorney General’s Office that he believed Hogsett’s vote would be permissible because “one element of a contract is not present: consideration.” In a response dated Dec. 17, 2015, the day of the vote, the Attorney General’s Office essentially concurred, noting that as long as the property was “transferred without exchange of any compensation,” an exception would apply, and Hogsett’s action at the meeting scheduled to take place that night would be permitted by law.

However, the deeds that ultimately recorded the transaction between Mercy and the City dated Dec. 21, 2015, included the restrictive covenants referenced in the Dec. 4 LOI. Although the City did not pay Mercy “compensation” in the traditional sense to acquire the property, the Kansas Court of Appeals has indicated that restrictive covenants are “part of the valuable contract consideration given and relied upon in the conveyance of land.”

There appears little doubt that Mercy, as a Catholic organization with strong pro-life views, benefited from “valuable consideration” by including the restrictions in the transfer. Likewise, the City gave Mercy “valuable consideration,” because in accepting the restrictive covenants, the City’s choices for how to use the property are limited.

Restrictions not

revealed; did city commission sign blank deed?

Unfortunately, the existence of the restrictions was not revealed to the commissioners or the public at the Dec. 17, 2015, city commission meeting when the commission considered, and ultimately accepted, the Mercy real estate on a 2-1 vote. Although the actual deeds recorded shortly thereafter included the restrictions, the vote was taken after the commission only considered what City Attorney Chubb later characterized as a “blank deed.”

City manager Micky Webb later admitted in a commission meeting he knew the restrictions would “follow” the property when the commission considered the issue, but didn’t “open” his “mouth” at the meeting. City Attorney Chubb also later admitted he was aware “since last June or July” that any transfer of the hospital would include such restrictions in accordance with the policy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wichita, but he didn’t say anything, either. Moreover, both of them had been in a position to know that the Dec. 4 LOI included explicit reference to the restrictions. Still, both failed to reveal that information to the commissioners or the public before or during the meeting.

In an attempt to explain how the restrictions appeared in the deeds after the vote was taken City Attorney Chubb was quoted in news reports that must have “added” the covenants to the deeds after the vote was taken, without the knowledge of the City.

Commissioner Hogsett’s vote was in favor of the transfer of Mercy’s real estate to the city. Before casting his vote, Hogsett indicated that after legal consultation, which included a discussion with the city attorney about the Attorney General’s Dec. 17, 2015, letter, the city attorney advised Hogsett that his admitted conflict of interest did not prevent him from voting. However, because Chubb expressly characterized the transaction as one that did not include “consideration” in his Dec. 16, 2015 letter to the Attorney General, that office did not have the opportunity to address whether accepting the property with restrictive covenants created an impermissible conflict of interest for Hogsett. Further, the Attorney General’s Office also advised Chubb that its opinion was not binding, and that the City should get an opinion from the Governmental Ethics Commission, but as of late June 2016, the city had yet to do so. Moreover, Mr. Hogsett has since recused himself on any matters involving Mercy “due to a conflict of interest with Commissioner Hogsett’s wife, Anne, a doctor, who was formerly employed by Mercy Hospital, [and] according to Kansas state statues (sic) make the commissioner ineligible to cast a vote in this matter.”

Why city officials seem to believe those same statutes permitted Hogsett to vote on the Mercy acquisition on Dec. 17, 2015, is unknown. The basis for questioning his eligibility to vote then is the same as now. If Hogsett voted when he had a conflict of interest, then, by law, he could be prosecuted for the conflict of interest violation, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor.

But with the votes cast, the City proceeded to acquire the property and lease it to St. John for $500,000 over five years to operate an imaging clinic. For all intents and purposes, the commission’s vote rejecting St. John’s assumption of the Mercy property on Oct. 29, 2015, had been nullified. Now, St. John not only occupied the property, but it also gained a market advantage because the lease prohibited the City from helping any other hospital organization set up a competing operation.

By Jan. 15, 2016, the $500,000 lease arrangement with St. John had been executed and was public knowledge. Further, on that day, the public became aware of an agreement between the City and Mercy, where Mercy would provide $1.4 million in demolition, remodeling, and construction services at the former Mercy facilities now owned by the City.

Ascension Health: higher Medicare

reimbursements thanks to the KDHE

Meanwhile, St. John and its parent company, Ascension, proceeded with plans to operate an outpatient imaging clinic at the former Mercy Hospital facilities.

The key to the plans was an agreement on April 19, 2016, between the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). According to that document, the KDHE permits Ascension-owned Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma “to operate a provider-based outpatient clinic in Independence, Kansas, as a department” of that hospital. According to Labette Health, who brought suit against the KDHE in Shawnee County District Court, the agreement allows Ascension “to receive substantially higher reimbursement” from Medicare for the imaging services it plans to offer in Independence beginning July 1, 2016.

If a clinic is a “provider-based entity,” it receives a special designation under Medicare law allowing it obtain reimbursement from the federal government for both the services rendered and the facilities at which they are rendered. In contrast, “freestanding facilities” are only allowed to bill for the services, not the facilities. The difference can amount to a profit increase of over 60 percent per patient. Ordinarily, the purpose of an arrangement to “reimburse at a higher rate to offset emergency room loses.”

However, St. John does not offer any emergency services in the state. Under Kansas law, in order for an outpatient clinic to be reimbursed by Medicare at a high rate as a “provider-based entity,” a Kansas health care provider is required to get a Kansas hospital license, and a condition of such a license is the provision of emergency services in the state.

Because St. John has no Kansas license, it only would appear eligible, under ordinary circumstances, to be reimbursed for services rendered at the former Mercy Hospital in Independence at the lower, “freestanding facility” rate.

Despite not investing in costly emergency services in Kansas, St. John remained undeterred in its efforts to obtain provider-based status for its Independence imaging clinic, and proceeded on Dec. 29, 2015, with its plans to open by July 1, 2016. Construction continued through the first half of 2016, and it became the beneficiary of the KDHE agreement allowing its Independence clinic to be reimbursed for services rendered as a “provider-based entity” on April 19, 2016.

Judge denies Labette Health’s attempt to challenge the KDHE

On June 27, 2016, a Shawnee County district judge denied Labette Health’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented St. John’s Independence clinic from becoming a “provider-based entity.”

Labette Health, due in large part to its recent significant commitment to providing needed emergency services in Independence, sought to dissolve the KDHE agreement in court. From it’s point of view, if St. John “is permitted to operate as it proposes, it will have all the benefits of being a Kansas hospital (including substantially higher reimbursement for the services it plans to provide) without a Kansas license and all of its accompanying obligations,” and “the Independence imaging center threatens the viability” of its planned “emergency care” operations in Independence.

KDHE argued that the contract benefiting St. John is valid in part because St. John relied on the prospect of “provider-based” billing in Independence before making further investment in the former Mercy Hospital property, and cites a post on St. John’s website reporting the Dec. 29, 2015, ground-breaking in support.

The KDHE further argued that it has broad statutory authority to contract with any party it chooses, and characterizes Labette Health’s lawsuit as an attempt to “stop a business competitor.” The agency further claims that Labette Health cannot operate in Independence because Independence is outside the Labette County borders.

Although none of those KDHE arguments were specifically referenced in the judge’s June 27, 2016 opinion, the Court still ruled against Labette Health in part because it concluded that the “loss of viability in the Labette satellite facility stems from competition with the Independence imaging center—not from certification by the KDHE.”

One year later:

has the public

been served?

Ascension, the Missouri-based health organization that owns St. John, has won a preferred position in the Independence health care market with the help of the KDHE and Independence officials. Unlike Kansas healthcare providers, who are required to provide emergency services in order to keep their hospital licenses, the KDHE agreement allows Ascension/St. John to forgo investing in such services while still receiving the higher “provider-based” reimbursement rate for imaging services rendered in the state. Not only would this arrangement appear to give Ascension/St. John a distinct competitive advantage over smaller Kansas providers, but it also is inconsistent with public policy that “provider-based” billing is designed to “offset to cost of emergency room expenses.”

Further, Independence city officials gave Ascension/St. John the opportunity to set up shop at the former Mercy Hospital, even though Ascension/St. John refused to provide local emergency services and precluded the City from financially supporting such services in Independence.

Meanwhile, city officials are suggesting that Independence residents in need of emergency care should go to the Bartlesville’s Jane Phillips Center—owned by St. John, which in turn is owned by Ascension.

Whether these health care outcomes and the procedures and policies that led to them serve the public interest is a matter for the citizens of Independence and Kansans generally to decide.

• Max Kautsch is a Lawrence-based attorney for the Independence citizen group Seeking Responsible Spending, LLC. However, this article was not prepared on behalf of or with direction from any client, nor the Montgomery County Chronicle. The views expressed are those of the author.

