CRMC seeks special election in April to consider continuation of local sales tax

CRMC seeks special election to consider continuation of 1/2-cent sales tax

BY ANDY TAYLOR

chronicle@taylornews.org

COFFEYVILLE — At their semi-monthly meeting on Feb. 23, Coffeyville city commissioners are expected to discuss a request by the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center board of directors to have a special election in April to consider whether to retain a one-half percent sales tax.

The commission is expected to debate the request at their meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., at the Senior Citizens Activity Center.

The commission does not decide whether to approve the sales tax; that decision will rest with local voters who, according to the CRMC board of directors’ request, will be asked on Tuesday, April 5 whether to continue a one-half percent sales tax.

Monte Coffman, CRMC board president, said the one-half percent sales tax would be a continuation of an existing sales tax that was approved by voters in 2001. That sales tax was used in the expansion of CRMC’s facilities and was scheduled to retire in 2022 or until the bonds that were issued in the expansion project were to be paid off. Through additional annual contributions by CRMC and refinancing of those bonds, the bonds are now scheduled to be paid off early, meaning in the summer of 2016. Therefore, the dedicated sales tax to the CRMC expansion project will retire in the summer of 2016.

Coffman said the proposed sales tax question on the April 5 ballot would ask residents to continue the one-half percent sales tax. However, this sales tax, if approved, would go toward CRMC’s healthcare and emergency services. CRMC is a municipal hospital, and any funding in the past has been devoted to physical improvements to the hospital facilities, such as the 2001 sales tax for the hospital expansion. Property tax revenue or any other tax revenue has not used by the City of Coffeyville to subsidize the hospital’s operations.

The continuation of the sales tax would be used to maintain healthcare and emergency services. Coffman said the financial state of rural healthcare makes it difficult for hospitals like CRMC to rely solely on Medicaid, Medicare and insurance reimbursements.

“As described in many news articles from across Kansas and the nation and shown by the recent closure of Mercy Hospital in Independence, these are challenging times for rural hospitals,” said Coffman. “Reimbursement rates for hospitals from Medicare and Medicaid have been drastically reduced. Like most rural hospitals, a large majority of CRMC’s patient base is on Medicare or Medicaid.

“CRMC is committed to providing the best healthcare for the citizens of Coffeyville and the surrounding area. A vibrant, independent hospital is an essential part Coffeyville’s future. CRMC is asking the citizens of Coffeyville to help us continue to meet the future healthcare needs of Coffeyville just as a group of citizens did in the 1940s when the hospital was established.”

Coffman said no Coffeyville city funds will be used for the special election on April 5. The expenses of the election will be borne by CRMC.