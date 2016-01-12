Deadline to file as candidate for Caney City Council is Jan. 26

Caney city voters will go to the polls in the spring months to decide four positions for the Caney City Council.

The deadline to file for candidacy for those four positions is noon Tuesday, Jan. 26. The four positions that will be decided in the spring election cycle will be:

• Ward 1: position now held by council Nathan Byrd.

• Ward 2: position now held by councilor Ralph Anthony.

• Ward 3: position now held by councilor Dan Vernon.

• Ward 4: position now held by councilor Zoe Wahl.

If four or more candidates file any one of the four positions, then a run-off election will be required on Tuesday, March 1. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 5 with the winning candidates assuming the oath of office at the second Caney City Council meeting in April.

Normally, all city council positions are two-year terms. However, the Kansas Legislature in 2015 approved a new law that moves all local elections (city council, school board, community college trustees) to the fall election cycle effective in 2017. That means the winning candidates in the spring election cycle — which will be the final spring elections in Caney due to the change in state law — will have to serve a longer- term in office as the council positions transition to a new election timeframe.

Persons interested in filing for the council elections should fill out the necessary paperwork at Caney City Hall.